Terri Ouellette to be inducted into Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — Terri Oullette, host for Sonoran Living on ABC15, has been announced as one of four new inductees to the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

A resident and contributor to her community, "Terri O" has perfected the category of "infotainment". After starting her career in morning news, Terri moved to lifestyle television hosting shows including Home with Terri O, On the Go with Terri O and Super Simple with Terri O before joining Sonoran Living in August 2012.

The Arizona Media Association is pleased to announce the induction of four broadcasters into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame and one print leader into the Arizona Newspapers Hall of Fame.

Our honorees are Kit Atwell, Bruce Cooper, Al Macias, Terri Ouellette, and Floyd Simmons.

All five honorees will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Arizona Media Future and Awards Lunch on Jan 26, 2024. The event will be hosted at the Scottsdale JW Marriot Camelback Inn.

Event tickets will go on sale via azmedia.org on November 1, 2023. You can also visit the Awards Lunch website here.

The January lunch will bring together Arizona’s local media community in a brand-new way as we launch our newly rebranded Arizona Media Association (joining the Arizona Broadcasters Association and Arizona Newspapers Association) plus launch our Arizona Local News Foundation to help ensure local news remains accessible in every Arizona community.

The Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame noted Terri Oulette's lengthy career in the Valley both in TV news and lifestyle programming before joining ABC15.

"Terri joined Phoenix’s ABC15 in 2012 to co-host the morning lifestyle program Sonoran Living where she continues her work today. Beyond TV, Terri’s compassion is well known in Arizona. She regularly emcees events that help children and veterans and for over a decade has been one of the driving forces behind the ABC15 Salutes Arizona Veterans program. Terri has also been awarded multiple Emmys for hosting and producing and has written a book, reinforcing the amazing versatility and skill Terri O has for bringing our Arizona community together."

Terri has been awarded two Emmy's for hosting and producing. She has also written the book "Easy Embellishing with Terri O." Through the years, Terri has remained of one of the Valley's most respected and well-known celebrities.

Besides sharing her passion for creativity, Terri also has a passion for helping people learn how to live life to the fullest. Terri believes that life is complicated enough, so she is constantly seeking tips, ideas, people and business to make our lives just a little bit easier.