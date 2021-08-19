Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center announces 'YES Day for Autism!' a new community event for all

PHOENIX — Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is retiring its partnership with Autism Speaks' annual walk event and introducing “YES Day for Autism™”— a new, free event focused on raising funds, awareness and acceptance!

Communities across Arizona are invited and encouraged to join the event: families, friends, partners, and the community at large who are driven by a desire to create more supportive, inclusive communities for people with autism.

To signify the 1 in 71 children identified with autism in Arizona, YES Day for Autism is a 71-day fundraising and awareness campaign that kicks off Monday, Aug. 16. Teams will have the chance to recruit team members and fundraise leading up to our in-person community event on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Tempe Beach Park.

When you say “yes,” you are saying:

YES! to listening to and understanding people with autism.

YES! to early screening, diagnosis, and access to effective services.

YES! to high-quality education and healthcare.

YES! to training for first responders.

YES! to supporting employment opportunities for adults with autism.

YES! to innovative housing solutions.

YES! to building more supportive, inclusive communities across Arizona.

Register at www.yesdayforautism.org.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Everyone! Families, friends, partners, and the community at large who are driven by a desire to create more supportive, inclusive communities.

WHERE: The in-person YES Day for Autism event will be held at Tempe Beach Park on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy family-friendly games and activities, various vendors and resource booths, and much more!

HOW: Register for free at www.yesdayforautism.org

WHY: Through SARRC’s YES Day for Autism, we will proudly celebrate what’s possible when we work together, share resources, and collaborate effectively to say “yes” for people with autism and their families. And importantly, all dollars raised will be kept in Arizona for Arizona.

Contact:

Karen Scott, Marketing and Communications Manager, SARRC

602.218.8195 kscott@autismcenter.org

# # #

About SARRC:

Established in 1997, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families. SARRC is dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. Additionally, SARRC is one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting edge research. Learn more at autismcenter.org.

