Christel Bell joins ABC15 Arizona to lead 'Let ABC15 Know' consumer team

PHOENIX — Christel Bell is joining ABC15 Arizona as lead reporter of the “Let ABC15 Know” consumer unit beginning Wednesday, April 3.

Bell was practically raised in the newsroom, getting her first taste of life in news when her father brought her to work at KRIV in her hometown of Houston, Texas. Since then, her career has taken her across the country and has included many positions in the newsroom. Bell started her career as a production assistant at KRIV and transitioned to reporter/anchor positions with stops at WMBF in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and WDAF in Kansas City before joining ABC15 Arizona.

She has won numerous awards for her reporting, including her in-depth “Red Tails Legacy Taking Flight.” The story followed a young janitor at an aviation mechanic school who became a student and later graduated with a top offer from one of the best aviation manufacturers in the country. Bell gained wide acclaim for her breaking news of the Emanuel 9 Charleston Church Shooting, moderated town halls on gun violence following the 2018 Parkland School Shooting and uncovering lost, unmarked African American graves, prompting the Daughters of the Confederacy to help clean up the grounds.

“Christel will have a fantastic impact on the “Let ABC15 Know” consumer unit and the Arizonians it serves,” said Mitch Jacob, news director at ABC15 Arizona. “She has experience with, and passion for, working with consumers and will dive right in to find ways to help them.”

“ABC15 stands for what’s right, which lines up with my values,” said Bell. “I can’t wait to be part of the community and hopefully make a difference.”

When she is not working, Bell enjoys writing children’s books, singing, and hanging out with her family. She is looking forward to exploring Arizona and the southwest.

If you need help, it’s easy to contact the Let ABC15 Know consumer team at 1-855-323-1515 or email at consumer@abc15.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Suzanna Stanton

Community Relations Manager

602-685-3019

