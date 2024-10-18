Arizona 61 brings hockey action to Arizona fans with Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Hockey Club partnership

PHOENIX — Arizona 61, in partnership with Scripps Sports, is proud to announce an exciting broadcast schedule featuring 50 Vegas Golden Knights live games and 50 Utah Hockey Club live matches for the 2024-2025 NHL season. This collaboration brings hockey action to fans in the Phoenix market, with games airing free, over the air on Arizona 61 and some additional games airing free, over the air on Antenna TV Channel 15.2.

The partnership showcases two exciting teams: the Vegas Golden Knights, who made history with their remarkable inaugural season in 2017, secured multiple playoff appearances, and clinched the Stanley Cup in June 2023; and the Utah Hockey Club, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes, who recently relocated to Salt Lake City this year.

"We are thrilled to bring the excitement of professional hockey to Arizona viewers," said Anita Helt, vice president and regional general manager of ABC15 Arizona and Arizona 61. "This partnership with Scripps Sports allows us to showcase the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club."

"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging sports content to our audience," said Jeff Burnton, station manager of ABC15 Arizona and Arizona 61. "By bringing these hockey games to Arizona 61, we're providing fans with more opportunities to connect with the sport they love."

To celebrate the partnership, Arizona hockey fans are invited to a special watch party:

Game: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Location: Park Tavern & Market

Address: 2305 East Knox Road, Gilbert, Arizona 85296

Viewers can find the full broadcast schedule and additional information at www.arizona61.com.

NHL fans in the Tucson area will also be able to enjoy these games as well, with broadcasts available on Arizona 58.