ABC15's Operation Santa Claus raises more than $1 million for Valley charities!

You can still donate at givetotheclaus.com!
Right now we are in the middle of ABC15's annual Operation Santa Claus campaign that helps make the holidays brighter for five Arizona-based organizations that do so much for our community. One of them is the Southwest Autism Research &amp; Resource Center.
Posted at 10:02 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Thank you, Arizona! ABC15's Operation Santa Claus raised more than $1 million for Valley charities this year!

Our “Operation Santa Claus” has been helping families in need enjoy the holidays for more than two decades!

If you didn't donate, you still can by going to givetotheclaus.com.

“Operation Santa Claus” is an Arizona tradition. It’s a partnership between ABC15 and Sanderson Ford to collect food, toys, clothes, and monetary donations for Arizona charities. For more information on Operation Santa Claus click here.

