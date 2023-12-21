ABC15's Operation Santa Claus raises more than $1 million for Valley charities!

Thank you, Arizona! ABC15's Operation Santa Claus raised more than $1 million for Valley charities this year!

Our “Operation Santa Claus” has been helping families in need enjoy the holidays for more than two decades!

If you didn't donate, you still can by going to givetotheclaus.com.

“Operation Santa Claus” is an Arizona tradition. It’s a partnership between ABC15 and Sanderson Ford to collect food, toys, clothes, and monetary donations for Arizona charities. For more information on Operation Santa Claus click here.