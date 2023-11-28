Support Operation Santa Claus and spread joy to families in need this holiday season!

PHOENIX — Join the spirit of giving this season with Operation Santa Claus, an Arizona tradition fueled in part by the partnership between ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford.

Together, we can continue our mission of bringing holiday joy to Arizona families in need this season!

The annual donation drive aims to collect packaged food, unwrapped toys, children's clothing, and monetary donations for several Arizona charities. Those charities include St. Mary’s Food Bank, Special Olympics Arizona, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), Military Assistance Mission (MAM), and Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

Ways to donate:



Donors who generously contribute $5 or more will be automatically entered into a weekly drawing, where 15 finalists each week will have a chance to win either a new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck or a new Lincoln Corsair. These extraordinary prizes are courtesy of Sanderson Ford and Lincoln. Moreover, each of the 15 finalists will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

Let’s come together to help make this holiday season brighter for our community!