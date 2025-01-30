ABC15’s 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona, Earnhardt Auto Centers and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley kick off the 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive to help youth and teens in need of sports gear.

For many families, purchasing a basketball, baseball or football can often be a financial burden, making it difficult for children to participate in sports. That’s why ABC15 Arizona, Earnhardt Auto Centers and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley are teaming up to provide viewers the opportunity to help by donating new or gently used sports gear that will be given to athletes of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. The donated sports gear will support equity for all players by providing them with their own gear to use at home or after school at practice.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is most in need of basketball, soccer and flag football gear.

The community is invited to drop off new and gently used sports gear at all 17 Earnhardt Dealerships now through Feb. 28.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and its sports division, BGCAZ Athletics, are committed to making high-quality, professionally managed youth sports programs accessible and affordable for families.

BGCAZ Athletics programs offer structured, safe, and positive opportunities for skill development, character-building and a lifelong appreciation for healthy living. BGCAZ Athletics offers basketball, flag football, soccer and more for youth and teens aged 5-14.

Thousands of young athletes participate in these programs and the demand continues to grow.

“This is a great opportunity to help our community and the thousands of kids that see the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley as their home-away-from-home. We’re very excited to team up, again, with ABC15 and the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley for the 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive,” said Nature Earnhardt, media & promotions director at Earnhardt Auto Centers. “Helping kids in-need was always a charitable focus for my grandfather [Tex]. We really try hard to honor his legacy in helping create programs like this; to help these kids be able to play and participate in athletics activities that they might not otherwise be able to do.”

"Throughout Arizona, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is where thousands of kids get their start in sports," said Sam Fowler, chief development officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. "Our programs teach the fundamentals of the game while helping kids learn about teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership. When you donate to this drive, you're giving kids the gear they need to play alongside their peers and confidence they’ll carry with them for life."

“Boys & Girls Clubs sports leagues provide thousands of kids with the chance to learn essential sports skills,” said Kevin James, station manager and senior director of sales at ABC15 Arizona. “This drive will help ensure that even more kids can participate in sports and experience the benefits of teamwork. I am thankful to Earnhardt Auto Centers and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley for their unwavering dedication to the children in our community.”

