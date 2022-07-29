ABC15 teams with SARRC for the second annual YES Day for Autism

ABC15 is teaming up with SARRC for the second annual YES Day for Autism happening in late October in Tempe!

See the full press release from SARRC below:

Join Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) for the Second Annual YES Day for Autism™ —a community event for all! The day will include an Autism Resource Fair, kid zone, entertainment, pumpkin patch and much more! People across Arizona who are driven by a desire to create more supportive, inclusive communities for individuals with autism are invited to attend.

YES Day for Autism is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23 at Tempe Beach Park, but teams are encouraged to start recruiting team members and fundraising now as we lead up to the in-person community event.

When you join us and say “yes,” you are saying:

· YES! to listening and understanding people with autism.

· YES! to early screening, diagnosis, and access to effective services.

· YES! to high-quality education and healthcare.

· YES! to training for first responders.

· YES! to supporting employment opportunities for adults with autism.

· YES! to innovative housing solutions.

· YES! to building more supportive, inclusive communities across Arizona.

Register at yesdayforautism.org

Sunday, Oct. 23 Event Highlights

WHO: Everyone! Families, friends, partners and the community at large who are driven by a desire to create more supportive and inclusive communities.

WHAT: We encourage participants to register in advance to help raise funds, awareness and acceptance. In the days leading up to our in-person event, teams will have the chance to recruit team members, fundraise and score cool prizes along the way!

WHERE: The in-person YES Day for Autism event will be held at Tempe Beach Park on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit more than 40 autism provider booths; live music and special performances; and other family-friendly activities including games, arts and crafts, face painting, bounce houses, a free pumpkin patch and more! Various food vendors will also be onsite.

HOW: Register for free at yesdayforautism.org

WHY: Through SARRC’s YES Day for Autism, we will proudly celebrate what is possible when we work together, share resources and collaborate effectively to say “yes” for people with autism and their families. And importantly, all dollars raised will be kept in Arizona for Arizona.

# # #

About SARRC:

Established in 1997, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training, and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families. SARRC is dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. Additionally, SARRC is one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting-edge research. Learn more at autismcenter.org.