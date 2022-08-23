ABC15 promotes Shawn Martin to assistant news director in newsroom

ABC15 Investigators executive producer Shawn Martin has been promoted to assistant news director effective immediately.

Martin’s entire journalism career has been in Arizona. He has been a member of the ABC15 newsroom for 12 years. His work with the ABC15 Investigators has been honored with eighteen national awards.

Martin’s stories have changed laws and made more public accountability for those in positions of power. Before joining the investigative unit, Martin worked in a number of roles, including helping develop coverage plans for elections, Final Four, NBA Finals and numerous station events.

Prior to moving to ABC15, Martin worked as the morning executive producer at another Valley television station. Martin was born in Phoenix and raised in Tempe, Arizona. He graduated from McClintock High School and is a proud graduate of Arizona State University.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity,” said Martin. “Arizona is in my blood. I am dedicated to serving the community, my home, with news that matters."

“Shawn is a leader in the newsroom and one of the hardest working members of the team,” said Mitch Jacob, news director at ABC15. “His north star is always making Arizona a better place to live, which makes him the perfect fit for the job.”

When Martin isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his family, going to concerts and traveling. Every football season, you can find him at Sun Devil Stadium rooting on his beloved Sun Devils