ABC15 promotes Jose Ochoa to creative services director

PHOENIX — ABC15 and CW61 in Phoenix, Arizona, announced today that they have named Jose Ochoa as the stations’ creative services director, effective immediately.

In this role, Ochoa will oversee the stations’ brand image strategy and execution on all platforms and community outreach programs.

Ochoa has built his career at The E.W. Scripps Company, serving most recently as executive producer of creative services for ABC15, the company’s local television station in Phoenix. Prior to that, he held roles in local programming and commercial production at the station. Ochoa got his start as as an intern during his senior year while enrolled at Arizona State University on a Scripps scholarship.

He is a multi-Emmy and Promax award-winning producer, photographer and editor. Most recently, Ochoa was the recipient of national Promax awards for the “Epic Monsoon” news promo and the “Arizona Strong” campaign, which highlighted how Arizona community members came together during the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

“Jose has an exceptional ability to connect our brand with the audiences we serve,” said Anita Helt, vice president and general manager of ABC15 and CW61. “We are fortunate to have such a talent on our team; his leadership and creative vision will be critical to advancing our marketing strategy moving forward.”

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity to continue working with the great teams at ABC15 and CW61, and to help advance our brand with quality news promotion and multi-media marketing,” said Ochoa.

Ochoa replaces longtime creative services director Jim Hart who retired in December. Ochoa is an avid hiker and photographer; he and his family make their home in Chandler.