ABC15 Arizona names Fay Fredricks as evening news anchor

ABC15 Arizona announced today that veteran journalist Fay Fredricks will join Javier Soto as an evening news anchor. Fredricks will co-anchor ABC15 News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m., succeeding Katie Raml, who recently announced her retirement.

Fredricks brings decades of experience and deep community connections to her new role. Her distinguished career includes coverage of defining moments in Arizona history, from the Diamondbacks' World Series victory to Senator John McCain's career and funeral. She has reported on presidential debates, covered major wildfires, and shared stories from every corner of the state – from the Navajo Nation and Hopi lands to the borderlands.

"Fay exemplifies the very best in journalism. She is a natural storyteller whose dedication to accuracy and community connection has earned her the trust of viewers across Arizona," said ABC15 news director Mitch Jacob. "Her profound knowledge of our state, combined with her commitment to journalistic excellence, makes her the perfect choice to help lead our evening newscasts."

Anita Helt, vice president and regional general manager at ABC15 Arizona, added, "Fay's ability to connect with viewers and her deep understanding of the issues that matter most to our community will ensure we continue to deliver the quality news coverage our viewers expect and deserve."

Fredricks, who joined ABC15 Arizona in 2015, has covered numerous national events, including the Olympics, multiple Super Bowls, the Oscars, and the Emmys. Her reporting from Ground Zero in New York and coverage of service members who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan demonstrate her ability to tell complex stories with sensitivity and depth.

"I first moved to Arizona after college and have called this amazing place home for most of my adult life," said Fredricks. "It's the place where my husband and I chose to raise our three children and where so many of you have welcomed me into your homes for all these years. I am deeply honored and grateful to have this opportunity to keep sharing your stories with our viewers here at ABC15 Arizona."

Viewers can watch Fredricks alongside Javier Soto on ABC15 News weekdays at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. starting on May 19.