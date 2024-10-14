ABC15 Arizona hosts community discussion with leaders on school threats

PHOENIX — In response to the growing issue of school threats across the Valley, both credible and false, ABC15 Arizona is proud to announce a community event titled "School Threats: A Community Conversation." This important forum will take place on Wednesday, October 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barry Goldwater High School auditorium, in partnership with the Deer Valley Unified School District.

Can't attend in person? ABC15 will stream the discussion live on the ABC15 streaming app, YouTube page, and on abc15.com.

To address the implications of these threats, ABC15 Arizona is bringing together a diverse panel of leaders to foster open dialogue. Participants will include school administrators, police officials, educators, social workers, parents, and students from across the Valley, highlighting that this concern affects all communities.

"School safety isn't just a news story, it's a call to action," Mitch Jacob, News Director of ABC15 Arizona, emphasized. "By bringing together diverse voices from across our community, we're not only shining a light on this critical issue but also paving the way for meaningful solutions. This is how we stand for what's right and build a safer Arizona for all."

"In my reporting, I've seen firsthand how school threats disrupt learning and create anxiety for students, parents, and educators alike," said Elenee Dao, ABC15 Arizona education reporter. "This forum is an opportunity to move beyond headlines and work towards practical strategies that can make a real difference in our classrooms and communities."

The community is invited to attend and contribute by submitting questions for the panel. This forum aims to address the ongoing issue of school threats by exploring their root causes, sharing personal stories of disruption, reviewing existing protocols, and most importantly, developing viable solutions to prevent future incidents.

Join us for this critical conversation as we seek to enhance the safety and well-being of our students and schools. Together, we can make a difference.

Event Details:

Event: School Threats: a Community Conversation

Date: Wednesday, October 16

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Barry Goldwater High School auditorium

Address: 2820 West Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information go to abc15.com/townhall