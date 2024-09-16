ABC15 Arizona hits the road with 'Voice of the Voter' ahead of 2024 election

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona continues its commitment to Standing for What’s Right by giving viewers a great platform during this election season. Starting today, ABC15 launches its highly anticipated “Voice of the Voter” road trip, designed to cut through the election season noise and elevate the voices of Arizona voters.

To kick off this statewide initiative, ABC15 anchors Fay Fredricks, Nick Ciletti, Katie Raml, Javier Soto, and Kaley O'Kelley will crisscross Arizona – meeting with residents, uncovering the stories that shape communities, and exploring Arizona’s role as a key swing state in the upcoming election. Stops include Kingman, Flagstaff, Prescott, Nogales, Tucson, Show Low and several cities across the Valley.

Each stop on the tour will highlight the unique characters and challenges of Arizona’s diverse communities, and more importantly, will provide voters the opportunity to share their concerns, ideas, and priorities ahead of the 2024 election. During ABC15 News at 6 p.m., the ABC15 Arizona team will offer an in-depth look at local issues, giving viewers the platform to directly communicate what matters to them – from school funding to healthcare, infrastructure, and more.

“We believe Voice of the Voter is a vital part of our ongoing commitment to Arizona,” said Mitch Jacob, News Director at ABC15. “As the election approaches, we’re dedicated to giving voters across the state a stage to be heard and ensuring candidates understand what matters most to Arizonans.”

To see full Voice of the Voter coverage, visit abc15.com/election.