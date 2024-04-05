13-year-old boy killed while possibly making TikTok video in Sierra Vista, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police are looking for more information about a shooting Thursday, April 4 that resulted in a young teenager's death.

According to SVPD, Khalil Robinson, 13, was in a parked vehicle with two other minors when a gun was fired. Police say they determined during the investigation that the three were possibly making videos for TikTok.

In their news release, SVPD made no mention of where the gunshot came from. Police say they arrived on the scene around 9:35 p.m. in response to several calls reporting gunfire and a person who had been shot.

Robinson was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center before he was flown to Tucson for further treatment. Robinson was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday morning.

SVPD says this investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should call Detective Corporal Jene Stewart at (520) 452-7500.

