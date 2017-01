TUCSON - Arizona State Sun Devils basketball player Torian Graham apologized after Thursday's game at Arizona for flipping off members of the UA student section before the game.

Graham, who leads the Sun Devils with 18.1 points per game, flipped off ZonaZoo members as he was exiting the court during pre-game warmups. He later said he did so after hearing a member of the student section utter a racial slur.

I apologies for my actions, there was racial slurs said, and I didn't react the right way as I should My apologies to the ASU program — Torian Graham (@Torian_Graham) January 13, 2017

A senior guard, Graham transferred from Buffalo to ASU after Bobby Hurley, who was Graham's coach at Buffalo, decided to take the head coaching position at ASU before the 2015-16 season.

Arizona went on to beat ASU 91-75 for its 10th straight win despite 18 points off the bench from Graham.