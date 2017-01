This rivalry is intense, no?

About an hour before ASU's game at the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats, Sun Devil leading scorer Torian Graham gave UA's ZonaZoo student section the double bird as he left the court.

Torian Graham lets the ZonaZoo know they're No. 1. pic.twitter.com/W8Dj8zeXl7 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 13, 2017

Graham's action only adds fuel to the fire after ASU coach Bobby Hurley's comment about Tucson last week.

Graham, a senior guard, transferred from Buffalo to ASU after Hurley left Buffalo to take the job as Sun Devil head coach before the 2015-16 season. He's averaging 18.1 points per game this season.

Update: After the game, Torian Graham apologized on Twitter and said his actions were the result of a racial slur from the UA student section.