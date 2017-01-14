Freebie Friday: Free snow, health screenings

Quita Jackson
4:19 PM, Jan 13, 2017
There will also be other giveaways and activities for people to enjoy.

What better way to celebrate the weekend than by saving cash? Our Smart Shopper team is sharing the best freebies across the Valley ahead of the three-day weekend.

This weekend you don't have to leave Phoenix to experience snow. Desert Ridge Marketplace is bringing it in on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will have 40 tons of snow delivered, plus there will be giveaways and other activities including cookie decorating.

IF YOU GO:

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

(Loop 101 & Tatum Blvd.) 

And Walmart and Sam’s Club is offering free health screenings on Saturday, Jan. 14. It'll be held  from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart stores and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club locations.

Also, Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day is Monday and there are tons of free events all weekend long.

