MLK Day events around Phoenix: 9 events, celebrations to attend around the Valley

PHOENIX - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 16.

On that day, communities across the country will host events to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. King. Several events, parades, and festivals have been planned around the Valley.

If you're looking for a celebration to attend in Phoenix, we've rounded a few of them up below.

Did I miss one? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com with the details.

Planning a road trip? The National Parks across the country will waive their entrance fees for MLK Day.

FREE EVENT: SURPRISE MLK CELEBRATION (JAN. 14)

Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza Surprise, AZ 85374

Time: breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m.; celebration starts at 9 a.m., service projects start at 9:45 a.m.

More information. Breakfast limited to first 500 attendees.

FREE EVENT: CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL (JAN. 14)

Where: Chandler Fashion Center Mall, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85226

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

More information.

FREE EVENT: PHOENIX MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. MARCH & FESTIVAL (JAN. 16)

March: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix AZ 85034

March starts at 9 a.m.

Festival: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1200 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix AZ

Festival starts at 10 a.m.

More information.

FREE EVENT: MESA MLK DAY PARADE AND FESTIVAL (JAN. 16)

Parade: 11 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Center Street

Festival: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Mesa Arts Center

More information.

PARADISE VALLEY MLK CELEBRATION (JAN. 16)

Where: Town Hall of Paradise Valley, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley AZ 85253

Time: 11 a.m.

More information.

TEMPE MLK DIVERSITY AWARDS BREAKFAST (JAN. 16)

Where: Tempe Marriott at the Buttes, 2000 Westcourt Way, Tempe AZ 85282

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Admission: $10. RSVP is required. Call 480-350-8979

More information.

FREE EVENT: PEORIA CONCERT WITH BLACK VIOLIN (JAN. 18)

Where: Centennial Plaza, 9875 N. 85th Avenue, Peoria AZ

Time: 6 p.m.

More information. Concert seating is on the lawn. Bring chairs and blankets.

ASU EVENT: MARCH ON WEST (JAN. 18)

Where: Paley Gates at ASU West Campus

Time: 11 a.m.

More information. View more ASU MLK Day events.

TEMPE REGIONAL UNITY WALK (JAN. 28)

Where: Tempe Lake Marina/Tempe Beach Park

Time: Begin to line-up at 5:45 p.m. Walk starts at 6 p.m. Reception from 6:30 - 7 p.m. after the walk.

More information.