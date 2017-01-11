MLK Day events around Phoenix: 9 events, celebrations to attend around the Valley

FREE EVENT: SURPRISE MLK CELEBRATION (JAN. 14)
Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza Surprise, AZ 85374
Time: breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m.; celebration starts at 9 a.m., service projects start at 9:45 a.m. More information. Breakfast limited to first 500 attendees.
FREE EVENT: CHANDLER MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL (JAN. 14)
Where: Chandler Fashion Center Mall, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler AZ 85226
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. More information.
FREE EVENT: PHOENIX MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. MARCH & FESTIVAL (JAN. 16)
March: Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix AZ 85034
March starts at 9 a.m.
Festival: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1200 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix AZ
Festival starts at 10 a.m. More information.
FREE EVENT: MESA MLK DAY PARADE AND FESTIVAL (JAN. 16)
Parade: 11 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Center Street
Festival: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Mesa Arts Center More information.
PARADISE VALLEY MLK CELEBRATION (JAN. 16)
Where: Town Hall of Paradise Valley, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley AZ 85253
Time: 11 a.m. More information.
TEMPE MLK DIVERSITY AWARDS BREAKFAST (JAN. 16)
Where: Tempe Marriott at the Buttes, 2000 Westcourt Way, Tempe AZ 85282
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Admission: $10. RSVP is required. Call 480-350-8979 More information.
FREE EVENT: PEORIA CONCERT WITH BLACK VIOLIN (JAN. 18)
Where: Centennial Plaza, 9875 N. 85th Avenue, Peoria AZ
Time: 6 p.m. More information. Concert seating is on the lawn. Bring chairs and blankets.