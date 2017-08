PHOENIX - What better way to welcome kids back to school than with free pizza?

Between Aug. 6 and 11, Arizona high school students can receive one free pizza from Blaze Pizza, a fast-casual pizza chain. All you have to do is show your school ID, according to a news release.

Normally, Blaze's pizzas are $8.25.

Blaze Pizza has six locations in the Phoenix metro and Tucson.

IF YOU GO: