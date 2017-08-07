Back-to-school deals, discounts and tips to be a Smart Shopper!

It's back-to-school season, which may feel more like back-to-spending season for parents. Don't stress though! We have all kinds of tips and tricks to help you find the deals.

BACKPACKS

Does your student need or want a new backpack? If not, now is still a good time to get a backpack your kid can use in the future because you won't pay full price.

Kohl's has sales for up to six-piece backpacks with accessories! The prices vary depending on what style you choose, but you could get a backpack, foldable lunch bag, pencil case, tablet case, BPA-free water bottle and metal clip for a discounted price! Backpacks that would normally cost $34.99 are going for $17.49, and others originally priced at $29.99 are going for $14.99. Click here to see them all.

The Krazy Coupon Lady found you even more ways to save. Her site says:

Kohl’s Cardholders stack these codes:

Add three backpack and accessory sets to your cart.

Use code BTS10 to save $10.00 on a $50.00 purchase (-$10.00).

to save $10.00 on a $50.00 purchase (-$10.00). Use code FRIENDS30 to save 30% (-$12.74).

to save 30% (-$12.74). Use code SHIPBTS to get free shipping.

Final Price: $9.91 per set!

Non-cardholders stack these codes:

Add three backpack and accessory sets to your cart.

Use code BTS10 to save $10.00 on a $50.00 purchase (-$10.00).

to save $10.00 on a $50.00 purchase (-$10.00). Use code SUPERSAVER to save 15% (-$6.37).

to save 15% (-$6.37). Shipping is free on orders of $75.00 or more, or get free store pickup.

Final Price: $12.03 per set!

Click here for more information.

CLOTHING

Kids’ denim is on sale for $7.99 at The Children's Place. Normally the price is around $19.50. Plus, when you spend $35, you will receive a $20 Shutterfly coupon and a free Shutterfly Notebook coupon via email within 48 hours of the transaction. Lastly, you'll earn $10 for every $20 you spend through September 11, 2017.

WEBSITES

Don't forget when you're shopping to check out RetailMeNot for additional coupons, discounts and promo codes to save money! Also, try website where you can earn cash while browsing, like TopCashBack.

COMPARE

Overall, you'll want to compare identical items with other stores to track down the best price and the best deal.