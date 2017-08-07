Back-to-school deals, discounts and tips to be a Smart Shopper!

Current
It's back-to-school season, which may feel more like back-to-spending season for parents. Don't stress though! We have all kinds of tips and tricks to help you find the deals.
BACKPACKS
Does your student need or want a new backpack? If not, now is still a good time to get a backpack your kid can use in the future because you won't pay full price.
Kohl's has sales for up to six-piece backpacks with accessories! The prices vary depending on what style you choose, but you could get a backpack, foldable lunch bag, pencil case, tablet case, BPA-free water bottle and metal clip for a discounted price! Backpacks that would normally cost $34.99 are going for $17.49, and others originally priced at $29.99 are going for $14.99. Click here to see them all.
The Krazy Coupon Lady found you even more ways to save. Her site says:
Kohl’s Cardholders stack these codes:
Final Price: $9.91 per set!
Non-cardholders stack these codes:
Final Price: $12.03 per set!
Click here for more information.
CLOTHING
Kids’ denim is on sale for $7.99 at The Children's Place. Normally the price is around $19.50. Plus, when you spend $35, you will receive a $20 Shutterfly coupon and a free Shutterfly Notebook coupon via email within 48 hours of the transaction. Lastly, you'll earn $10 for every $20 you spend through September 11, 2017.
WEBSITES
Don't forget when you're shopping to check out RetailMeNot for additional coupons, discounts and promo codes to save money! Also, try website where you can earn cash while browsing, like TopCashBack.
COMPARE
Overall, you'll want to compare identical items with other stores to track down the best price and the best deal.