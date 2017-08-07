Will you save on school supplies by shopping online?

Back to school savings are everywhere, but how do you know where to find the best deals? Will you save time and money by shopping online?



Walmart, Target, and Amazon all claim to have the best deals. But do they really?



One subject notebooks

Walmart charges 25 cents.

Target is 2 cents more at 27 cents.

Amazon charges a whopping $4.99, which is a huge difference, but you do get free shipping.

Crayons

Target has the best price on Crayola Washable Markers at $2.79.

Walmart charges $3.77.

Amazon cost the most at $5.57.

Elmers Washable Glue

Four ounces will cost you 52 cents at Target.

$1.77 at Walmart.

Amazon wins this one charging 50 cents, plus free shipping!

In the end Walmart had the best prices but Target wasn't far behind. Amazon was nearly double on most items.



Keep in mind, most stores are having many back to school sales so the prices today could be different tomorrow.

Still we compared more than a dozen items and Amazon was at least double the price when buying the products at Target and Walmart. Plus, unless you're an Amazon Prime member, or you’re spending over $25 dollars, you also have to consider shipping.

So in this case, shopping online didn't save us any cash. What we did find interesting is that we also looked at prices online at Target and Walmart and for our list, both were cheaper than Amazon.

What’s been your experience? Check the entire list above in the picture.