PEORIA, AZ - A Valley man is recovering after he accidentally shot himself while driving.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety say a 19-year-old was driving southbound on L-101 near Thunderbird Road when he decided to show off his gun.

DPS say the driver removed the magazine from the weapon before showing his family members the gun, but forgot the round in the chamber.

According to the report, the man pulled the trigger of the handgun, not knowing there was still a round in the chamber, and shot himself in his right leg.

The man was able to pull over into the right emergency lane and his family called 911.

Peoria fire crews treated and transported the victim to the hospital.

DPS say the injuries are minor and non-life-threatening.