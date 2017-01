TEMPE, AZ - Tempe police say they’ve located and arrested a man wanted for firing shots inside a Walmart on Sunday.

Police say Gutierrez shot his gun in the air after getting into an argument with a woman at the store near Rural Road and Southern Avenue early in the morning.

Nobody was hurt during the shooting, and Gutierrez left the store moments later.

Police said Monday that he was arrested without incident, but did not release any other details.