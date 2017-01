TEMPE, AZ - Police in Tempe are investigating a shooting at a Walmart near Southern Avenue and Rural Road.

According to the Tempe Police Department, a man and woman were involved in an argument when the man shot several shots into the air. No one inside the store was hit.

The man ran out the back of the store; the woman is being questioned by police. The man has not been located yet.

ABC15 cameras saw people being evacuated out of the store, but they were later allowed back into the store.

