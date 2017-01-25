Gilbert students compete in Verizon App Contest with 'Future Folder' app

GILBERT - A group of five Gilbert students from Greenfield Junior High beat out more than 1,800 teams in the state to represent Arizona in the "Verizon Innovate App Contest."

Now they need votes to get the chance to travel to Orlando to build their app with MIT engineers.

The STEM students designed an app called "Future Folder." It allows students to electronically store all of their important coursework and achievements from 7th grade through 12th grade.

"If you want to go to college, it tells you what you need," said one of the team members, eighth-grader Riley Franceschini. "It will definitely help you get into the college you want to get into."

It took the boys about a month to come up with the idea and design the app. They had to send a video to Verizon explaining their app idea.

They say are they are just thrilled to be representing the state in this national competition.

"I was just blown away because I have never won anything in my life, so it was pretty cool," said another eighth-grade team member, Caleb Cook.

The students are now competing with 49 other schools in the U.S. and are currently in fifth place. In addition to a trip to Orlando to build the app, they would also win $15,000 for the STEM program at their school.

You can help them out in this competition by simply texting the word "FOLDER" to 22333.