Animal abuse update: Arizona Humane Society to give puppy in abuse case to woman who called 911

PHOENIX - A puppy found beaten earlier this month in Tempe will be going home with the woman who alerted police to the abuse.

In an update Friday, the Arizona Humane Society said Heather Frazer, who called Tempe police after tracking down the source of animal noises she had been hearing for several months, expressed interest in adopting the puppy named Raine.

"It's an extraordinary situation, and we think this is the right thing to do," an Arizona Humane Society spokesperson said.

"I will always remember the night I found out where the puppy's cries were coming from," Frazer said. "I don't think [the dog] would have lived through that night."

Previously, the humane society said the high volume of interest in the puppy meant a raffle would be held for his adoption. In all, officials said more than 300 people contacted the Arizona Humane Society looking to adopt the dog.

Bretta Nelson, a spokesperson for the human society, describes Raine as being "spunky."

I mean, energy," Nelson said. "He's a little 'nipper.' He likes to nip you instead of his toy. So, you know...he's a typical puppy."

Ski Kobylanski fostered the pup during his recovery. He helped nurse him back to health after his multiple procedures.

"He wasn't head shy to be patted," Kobylanski said. "You would never know that anything had happened to this dog."

This is RAINE. He is now going to a LOVING home today. It seems he's pretty happy about it too. ❤ #abc15 pic.twitter.com/e1eofLoy6y — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) January 27, 2017

Frazer's call to police reporting an animal in distress led officers to 26-year-old Shundong Hu. Authorities say he beat his Golden Retriever puppy multiple times with a metal rod.

The dog suffered cuts, bruises and swelling, but was expected to make a full recovery. At Friday's update, officials said the puppy would be reunited with the Good Samaritan who helped save his life.

Two cats were also taken from Hu's home. One cat had to have an eye removed due to damage from abuse, the humane society said.

In Friday's update, the humane society said the cats were handed over to a rescue group and were continuing to receive care.