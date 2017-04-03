Phoenix police identify suspect who fired shotgun inside Chili's

PHOENIX - Authorities have identified the suspect arrested after firing a shot inside a restaurant Sunday night.

Phoenix police responded to the Chili's near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway around 8 p.m. Police said a suspect entered the restaurant with a shotgun and demanded money. He fired once into the ceiling and took off on an ATV, police said.

Police said the suspect later pointed the gun at a victim near Cloud Road and North Valley Parkway and was later apprehended along the interstate frontage road south of Sonoran Desert Drive, according to a Phoenix Police Department spokesman.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jerry Krach. He was in the process of being booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault as of Monday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted with the search for Krach.

No further information was immediately available.