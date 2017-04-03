Phoenix PD: Suspect fires gun during attempted robbery of restaurant, leaves on ATV

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a person fired a shotgun inside a restaurant in north Phoenix during a robbery attempt.

Police received reports from the Chili's Bar and Grill near Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway around 8 p.m. on Sunday after the suspect entered the eatery and fired at least one gunshot at the ceiling, a Phoenix police spokesperson said.

According to officials, the person was wearing a mask and left the area on an ATV shortly after the incident.

There were nearly 30 customers and up to 15 employees inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, police said.

It's unknown if the suspect took anything during the incident but he was taken into custody after being located at a nearby mobile home park, officials said.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was released. Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

No additional information was released. Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.



