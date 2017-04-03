JACKPOT! Lottery player holding $60 million dollar winning ticket after buying it in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, AZ - A lucky lottery player is holding a $60 million ticket after purchasing it in Littlefield, Arizona – and the winner probably doesn't even know it yet.

According to a spokesperson for the Arizona Lottery said a state resident purchased the ticket on Saturday at the Scenic General Store near Scenic Boulevard and Spring Rain Drive.

The winning ticket's numbers were 3, 32, 36, 44, and 65 with a Powerball number of 1 and a Powerplay number of 3.

According to the spokesperson, this is the first time the state has had a jackpot winner since 2015. The person has the option of taking the jackpot through a 30-year annuity or claiming the cash prize of $36.5 million.

The store that sold the winning ticket also gets a $25,000 bonus, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, 11,000 other Arizona players won cash prizes from the Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday ranging from $4 to $100.

The next Powerball drawing takes place Wednesday where an estimated $40 million is up for grabs.