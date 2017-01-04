Hooray! Pit Bull, Chihuahuas found in Valley placed in forever home

MESA, AZ - It was a happy ending for three pups after all.

Melissa Gable, a spokeswoman for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, says an American Pit Bull Terrier and two Chihuahuas — all believed to be 4 years old — were taken to the East Valley Animal Care Center on Dec. 27 after being found together near University Drive and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.

The pups were held at the shelter for four days before being placed for adoption in hopes that the owners would come forward. After several attempts to locate the owners, a person reached out to the shelter and explained that their family has been struggling financially and that they would be unable to take the dogs home.

Instead, the family asked that MCACC place the dogs in a good, loving home.

MCACC asked that the trio be adopted together because they are "very bonded," Gable explained. "It's believed the Pit Bull suffers from vision problems and she's reliant on her smaller friends to help her move around and function."

The dogs will be spayed and neutered before going to their forever home.Their new owner is expected to pick them up before the end of the week.