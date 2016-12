MESA, AZ - The East Valley Animal Care Center is looking for possible owners of three four-legged friends.

An East Valley spokesman said the three were found as strays near University Drive and Ellsworth Road on December 27th.

They say the bigger dog, possibly an American Pit Bull, appears to be visually impaired, and the two smaller pups, believed to be Chihuahuas, help her get around.

Volunteers are hoping to find their owners so they can get back home, together.

However, if the owners cannot be located the three will be available for adoption, with hopes they all go to their new furr-ever home together.

The Care Center are asking the three will together, as they appear to all be very close, specifically the small two who help the bigger one see.

If you are the owners of these furry friends, or are interested in adoption (if the owners are not found) please contact the East Valley Animal Care Center in Mesa.