Former president Jimmy Carter in Phoenix to accept an award

Former President Jimmy Carter will be in Phoenix to receive an award for advancing human justice through law.

The 92-year-old Carter will be the third recipient of the O'Connor Justice Prize.

It's named for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who's expected to attend the invitation-only event along with 300 dignitaries and guests Friday evening at the Arizona Biltmore resort.

The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University oversees the annual award.

Law school officials say Carter was chosen for the award because of a long list of accomplishments including his humanitarian work and advancing justice and social causes.

Carter was president from 1977-81.

O'Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by Carter's successor, Ronald Reagan, and she served 24 years before retiring in 2006.

