PHOENIX - The crime tape has been replaced by candles near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. It's the way the family of 28-year-old Christopher Reclosado's is coping.

"He was very goofy, funny — just spontaneous," his sister, Leticia Reclosado said. "He lived in the moment."

On Sunday, family and friends came to the spot where he lost his life to remember the life he lived.

The news is devastating to all of them, but especially to that little girl, named Christina, who called him "daddy."

"I just started shaking because I knew I had to tell my daughter that her dad is not coming home," said Roseanne Hernandez, Christina's mother.

Now, her family is pushing to keep Reclosado's memory alive for Christina who said she'll miss her dad sitting in the audience at her choir concerts.

"He would also come to my school performances and scream out into the audience and whistle for me and stuff," Christina said.

Reclosado's family is now trying to understand what happened early Saturday morning. They said they have gotten conflicting reports about the incident.

"I just want to know what happened," Christina said. "Because there's a bunch of different theories and I just want to know what happened."

Witnesses have told police that Reclosado was stumbling and was weaving in and out of the street while walking. The family said that seeing the truck that hit their loved one on the news was shocking.

"It's unbelievable," his sister said. "It's like he hit a pole."

Police do not believe the driver that hit Reclosado was impaired or speeding. But, they do say the investigation continues.

Right now, the family is trying to raise money for a funeral and for his daughter's future.