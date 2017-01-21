Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road

Vivian Padilla
8:08 AM, Jan 21, 2017
4 hours ago
west phoenix | phoenix metro

Details are still developing but speed and impairment do not appear to have played a role, police said.

KNXV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash in west Phoenix that left at least one person deceased. 

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Saturday morning. 

Police said a pick-up truck was traveling northbound on McDowell Road when the 22-year-old driver struck the man. 

Speed and impairment do not appear to have played a role in the collision, however officials are still investigating. They said the driver is cooperating with police as they try to determine the cause of the crash. 

Further details are unavailable, stay with ABC15 for more.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ