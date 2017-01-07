VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 3 from top of SUV trapped in Beaver Creek

CAMP VERDE, AZ - Firefighters from several agencies in central Arizona responded after three people became trapped amid floodwaters in Beaver Creek.

A post on the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority Facebook page said its Swift Water Team was called around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officials said three people were sitting on the roof of an SUV in the middle of the creek near WD Lane, just south of Camp Verde High School.

Crews said heavy runoff from the mountains had pushed the SUV about 100 yards downstream of the road crossing, where it got caught between some small trees.

Rescue members were able to get all three to safety without issue, firefighters said. Watch video from the scene in the player above.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from Sedona, Camp Verde and Verde Valley also responded to the scene.

Officials said the incident should serve as a reminder that attempting to drive across a flooding stream is not worth the risk, and it can be difficult to judge the depth of water on the road.