TUCSON - Pima County Medical Examiner officials identified the two men who died in Monday's plane crash at Tucson International Airport.

Aircraft pilot Jeffrey Green, 56, and passenger Daniel Rodriguez, 38, died in the crash. Officials identified them with dental records and found that both died as the result of blunt force and thermal injuries.

National Transportation Safety Board officials are investigating the cause of the crash of the plane, a twin engine Beechcraft 300 Super King Air.

The aircraft hit a blast wall shortly after taking off on a flight meant to go to Mexico.