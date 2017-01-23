Double fatal aircraft crash reported at TIA

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Members of the Tucson Fire Department and the Tucson Airport Authority are responding to a report of an aircraft crash at Tucson International Airport, according to Capt. Barrett Baker of TFD.

Airport officials confirmed two people died from the private aircraft crash.

Baker said it's unclear if the incident happened during takeoff or landing.

We can confirm that the private aircraft that crashed was a Beechcraft 300. There were 2 fatalities. @NTSB is on its way to investigate. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017

NTSB is on the scene. This crash occurred on the apron east of the terminal. pic.twitter.com/atkWpnw3Rh — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017

There has been a fatal private aircraft crash at @TucsonAirport. Airport operations are continuing. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017