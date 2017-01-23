Double fatal aircraft crash reported at TIA

12:49 PM, Jan 23, 2017
Members of the Tucson Fire Department and the Tucson Airport Authority are responding to a report of an aircraft crash at Tucson International Airport, according to Capt. Barrett Baker of TFD.

Airport officials confirmed two people died from the private aircraft crash. 

Baker said it's unclear if the incident happened during takeoff or landing. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

