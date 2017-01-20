Was Trump's inaugration crowd really the smallest in American history?

As Donald Trump took the oath of office on Friday, hundreds of thousands people watched from the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

While it’s impossible to know for sure how many people attended the Inauguration — the National Park Service doesn’t take an official head count of those who attend — Politico reports that planners were expecting 800,000 people on Friday.

How does that stack up with past Inaugurations? Trump pushed his supporters to set an all-time record crowd for Inauguration attendance, but it doesn’t appear that was the case on Friday.

While thousands of people crammed up to the steps of the Capitol building to watch the swearing-in ceremony, side-by-side photos taken near the Washington Monument show much larger crowds for Barack Obama’s first inauguration ceremony in 2008.

A New York Times analysis estimated that three times as many people showed up for the 2008 Inauguration compared to Friday’s ceremonies.

So are the claims that Trump's inauguration crowd was the smallest in modern history true? That question is impossible to prove without a decisive head count. However, the Times reports that an estimated 750,000 attended inauguration festivities in 1952 when Dwight Eisenhower took the oath of office — 50,000 less than estimates for Trump's inauguration.

