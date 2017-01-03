UPDATE: Arrest made after homeowner shoots suspects attempting to rob his Phoenix home

PHOENIX - An alleged burglar is out of the hospital after being shot by a Phoenix homeowner.

Police were called to the home near Broadway Road and 63rd Avenue around 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 after neighbors heard gunshots.

According to police, three suspects were attempting to rob the home when the 19-year-old homeowner shot two of the suspects.

Police say 19-year-old suspect Davont’e Williams was pronounced dead and 18-year-old suspect Christopher Xavier Jackson was hospitalized for a gunshot wound. Police are continuing to search for the third suspect involved.

Jackson was arrested by police on Dec. 23, after he was released from the hospital. Police say Jackson fled from the scene and attempted to hide his handgun under the seat of his girlfriend's car.

Police reported that Jackson is a suspect in several other armed robberies.

Jackson has been charged with several crimes including murder, aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery.