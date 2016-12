PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a homeowner shot supposed burglary suspects.

Authorities were called to a home near Broadway Road and 63rd Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, three suspects were attempting to rob the home when the 19-year-old homeowner fired shots.

Police say 19-year-old suspect Davont’e Williams was pronounced dead, an 18-year-old suspect was hospitalized for a gunshot wound, and a third suspect is still outstanding.

The homeowner is cooperating with police.

Police are continuing the investigation.

