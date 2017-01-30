PD: Church friend accused in sexual abuse of girls in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Court records show that a man allegedly sexually abused four girls he knew through a Valley church since 2014.

Police report that 62-year-old Francisco Medina Perez Sr. knew the girls and their families through their church. All the girls are under 18 years old, with three of them being under 13 at the time of the abuse.

Police report that Perez touched the girls in an inappropriate manner on several occasions, while at a barber shop, walking to a store and even in the church parking lot.

Perez was arrested on January 24 at his home near 27th and Southern avenues.

He has been charged with sexual abuse.

