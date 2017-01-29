Jobot relocates, Cor Tapas and Wine, other Valley restaurants close

You can't hold them down: Jobot Coffee and Dining closed its 5th Street location in late December and by January, the popular coffee and brunch joint was back open right up the road.
 
In a December Facebook post, the author cited lease issues for the closure. That location closed on Christmas Eve. Just a little more than a week later, a grand opening for a new location at 333 East Roosevelt St. was announced.
 
Other business owners weren't so lucky. Here's a list of recently closed Valley eateries:
 
  • Cor Tapas and Wine: 4500 N 12th St., Phoenix
  • Duck and Decanter: 1 N Central Ave., Phoenix (Camelback location still open)
  • Solo Trattoria: 2501 E Camelback Rd. #24, Phoenix
  • Ichi Ban Japanese Restaurant & Sushi: 2815 N Central Ave., Phoenix
  • The Coffee Studio: 2415 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
  • Unwined: 1334 E Chandler Blvd., Ste 11, Phoenix
  • Loco Patron: 1327 E Chandler Blvd., Ste 108, Phoenix
  • Happy Food Restaurant: 1853 W Broadway Rd., Mesa
  • Mi Amigos: 6465 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
  • Sea Star: 23670 S Power Rd. Ste 102, Queen Creek
  • Little Peking: 10608 N. 32nd St., Phoenix
  • Mayuri Palace: 2410 W Bell Rd., Phoenix
  • A Taste of Buffalo: 17045 N 59th Ave., Glendale
*New York's Best Italian Bistro closed and it reopened as Times Square Neighborhood Italian Restaurant in the same location at 13901 N 73rd St., Scottsdale
 

