Jobot relocates, Cor Tapas and Wine, other Valley restaurants close

You can't hold them down: Jobot Coffee and Dining closed its 5th Street location in late December and by January, the popular coffee and brunch joint was back open right up the road.

a little more than a week later, a In a December Facebook post, the author cited lease issues for the closure. That location closed on Christmas Eve. Justa little more than a week later, a grand opening for a new location at 333 East Roosevelt St. was announced.

Other business owners weren't so lucky. Here's a list of recently closed Valley eateries:

Cor Tapas and Wine: 4500 N 12th St., Phoenix

Duck and Decanter: 1 N Central Ave., Phoenix (Camelback location still open)

Solo Trattoria: 2501 E Camelback Rd. #24, Phoenix

Ichi Ban Japanese Restaurant & Sushi: 2815 N Central Ave., Phoenix

The Coffee Studio: 2415 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

Unwined: 1334 E Chandler Blvd., Ste 11, Phoenix

Loco Patron: 1327 E Chandler Blvd., Ste 108, Phoenix

Happy Food Restaurant: 1853 W Broadway Rd., Mesa

Mi Amigos: 6465 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

Sea Star: 23670 S Power Rd. Ste 102, Queen Creek

Little Peking: 10608 N. 32nd St., Phoenix

Mayuri Palace: 2410 W Bell Rd., Phoenix

A Taste of Buffalo: 17045 N 59th Ave., Glendale

*New York's Best Italian Bistro closed and it reopened as Times Square Neighborhood Italian Restaurant in the same location at 13901 N 73rd St., Scottsdale