Closing no more: Jobot Coffee gets new home in Phoenix, set to reopen this week

PHOENIX - Nearly three weeks after announcing it would close up shop at its long-time downtown Phoenix location, Jobot Coffee has found a new place to begin brewing again...and it's not far away.

Owner John Sagasta confirmed Tuesday that he is reopening Jobot Coffee in a retail space at Roosevelt Point, an urban apartment high-rise near Roosevelt and Third streets. (It's less than two-tenths of a mile from its initial location.)

The restaurant opened on Monday, Jan. 2. The hours are 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. A grand re-opening is scheduled for the year's first First Friday event, Jan. 6. Event details can be found on their Facebook page.

For now, Jobot Coffee will sell coffee and pastries with food returning soon after.

On Dec. 14, a lengthy note about Jobot's pending closure was posted on its Facebook page. The note stated the coffee shop was unable to secure the building from its landlord.

At the time, the note read: Thank you everyone for your years of support. I know to many of you this place means as much to you as it does me. If you catch me getting teared up over the next few weeks you know why, but I understand this; the pioneering spirit of 5th street street lives on. It's the spirit of the arts district. You hear a lot of talk that big business has squashed the arts district. It hasn't. We are still here. This is Phoenix.