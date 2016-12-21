New Year's Eve parties in Phoenix: 30+ places to ring in 2017 in the Valley

PHOENIX - How are you celebrating the new year?

We've gathered some of the best New Year's Eve parties and events, both for families and evening socialites, happening around the Valley.

Scroll down to check them out.

Did I miss one? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com and let me know.

FAMILY FRIENDLY:

Noon Year's Eve at Phoenix Zoo: The Phoenix Zoo will celebrate the start of 2017 twelve hours early on New Year's Eve. From 9 a.m. - noon, there will be 30 tons of snow to play in, live music and games. There will be a countdown to the "noon year" followed by a toast with juice and cider. The event is included with zoo admission. More information.

Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum of Phoenix: There will be a balloon drop at noon on Dec. 31, followed by music and dancing. Admission is $14 (free for members). For $3, kids can make a party hat and a noisemaker prior to the balloon drop. More information.

Main Event - Main Event in Tempe and Avondale will be hosting two New Year's Eve parties. One is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a balloon drop at 1:30 p.m. The other goes on from 5 p.m. to close and includes a midnight champagne toast. You can bowl, play laser tag and arcade games. More information.

Mankutu's Island Noon Year's Eve Party: There will be unlimited play at the island from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. At noon there will be a balloon drop. Child admission includes the island, a slice of pizza, a drink and 10 tokens. Admission is $15.99, which includes one adult. Additional adults are $6.

Tilt Studio Arizona Noon Year's Eve: Tilt Studio is located within Arizona Mills Mall. It will hold a countdown and balloon drop (open to ages 4-12) at noon on Dec. 31. Each balloon will contain a prize (free game card, video game play, redemption points, food). More information.

Dave & Busters Glendale: On New Year's Eve, families can spend the evening (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.) at Dave and Busters. They have two packages, which include an appetizer buffet, dessert, soft drinks, a game card and a video ball drop. Packages range from $27.28 - $37.38 per person. More information.

New Year's Eve at Golfland: Bring the family to Golfland and enjoy unlimited video games, mini golf, laser tag and race cars. There will also be a midnight balloon drop, DJ and lighted dance floor. Admission is $19.99 online and $25 at the door. More information.

Teen NYE at Skateland Chandler: Skateland Chandler is hosting a skating party on New Year's Eve. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental, a slice of pizza, a drink and party favors. Activities include a balloon drop, games and prizes. The event goes on from 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. More information.

FOR ADULTS:

Mill Avenue fireworks: When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, fireworks will illuminate the sky over Tempe's Mill Avenue. The fireworks are being funded by Four Peaks Brewery. Tempe's annual NYE Block Party is not happening this year. Instead, the individual bars are in charge of organizing their own parties.

Champagne Ball at El Hefe and Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row Tempe: Ring in 2017 at the Champagne Ball at Mill Avenue. There will be a 40-foot stage, a ball drop, champagne inflatables, a champagne tub, confetti blasts and music from local DJs. General admission starts at $25 and VIP starts at $50. More information: www.elhefe.com or www.dierkswhiskeyrow.com.

3NYE at Talking Stick Resort: Talking Stick Resort is hosting three parties on New Year's Eve with tribute bands and DJs. At midnight there will be a balloon drop and champagne toast. There is also a dinner option which includes an international buffet. Tickets are $125 - $150 per person, depending on the package you choose. More information.

Raven Event's NYE Gala: Raven Event's is hosting its NYE party at Talking Stick Resort's Showroom. There will be a buffet (specific ticket), party favors, champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets vary between $50 - $140. More information.

NYE at W Scottsdale Hotel: The W Scottsdale will host its annual Shimmer party to celebrate 2017. Doors open at 8 p.m. with fireworks at midnight. Admission is $50 - $75. More information.

Lustre Bar, Gatsby Under The Stars: The rooftop bar in downtown Phoenix is hosting a Gatsby-themed NYE party. There will be 20's-inspired cocktails, a champagne bar, photobooth and complimentary apps. The rooftop is heated. Tickets are $40. More information.

2017 Flannel Ball: Start the New Year in flannel within Roosevelt Row, Phoenix's art district. There will be live music, drinks, food trucks, a champagne toast and pinata drop. At this point, admission is $15 - $25. More information.

Confetti Ball 2017 at Hotel Valley Ho: At midnight, over 100 pounds of confetti will fly throughout the ballroom. Guests will also enjoy a champagne toast. There will also be hors d'oeuvres, performances, DJs and party hats. Packages start at $129. More information.

NYE at The Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel: The newly-renovated Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel is hosting a lavish NYE party. There will be champagne and a massive balloon drop at midnight. General admission is $50-$60 and VIP is $80-$90. More information.

Crescent Ballroom NYE Block Party: Kalliope, Water The Bus, Big Red, Heathen and the Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra will help ring in the New Year. Food trucks will be on-site. Admission is $17. More information.

Bitter & Twisted's Hassle-Free NYE: This is a disco-themed New Year's Eve parties. DJ Y Knot will be the music throughout the evening. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $55 - $380, depending on number of seats requested. More information.

Padre Murphy's: Padre Murphy's will serve a special surf-and-turf meal on New Year's Eve. There will be party favors and festive hats on each table, and a champagne toast at midnight, along with live music. Dinner is $20.99 per person. Reservations can be made at 602-547-6406.

Kellys at Southbridge: Kelly's is hosting a black and gold soiree to ring in 2017. Come dressed to impress. A DJ will be playing from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There is no cover charge. More information.

NYE 2017 at El Hefe Scottsdale: Wear anything gold to this Scottsdale party. Dj Cutswell will be spinning tunes. General admission starts at $20 and VIP starts at $40. Prices more expensive at the door. More information.

Whiskey Row Scottsdale: Whiskey Row is hosting a black tie affair to ring in 2017. Being a country bar, DJ Real will play country music and the top 40 hits. General admission starts at $20 and VIP starts at $40. Admission is more expensive at the door. More information.

0017 at CAKE: The Scottsdale nightclub is hosting a James Bond-themed party to celebrate the New Year. General admission is $25 and VIP is $50.VIP includes complimentary champagne until 11 p.m. Admission is more expensive at the door. More information.

Decadence Arizona: Rawhide will host a two-day music festival and party for NYE. Artists include Deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Disclosure, and Green Velvet. Admission is $199 - $399. Parking is $10. Tables also available for purchase. More information. This is an 18+ event, 21+ to drink alcohol.

Steel Panther: Steel Panther, an 80s rock parody band, will be the entertainment to ring in 2017 at Livewire. Doors open at 9 p.m. This is an 18+ event. Admission is $42. More information.

BLK Live: BLK will host an 80s throwback party to bring in 2017. Tribute bands "RockHard" and "The Spazmatics" will perform. Open bar from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $50 - $75. More information.

TopGolf Gilbert & Scottsdale: TopGolf is taking reservations for New Year's Eve. The reservation includes one bay (up to 6 people), unlimited play from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. and party favors. VIP reservation includes Chef's Choice buffet, unlimited soda, coffee and tea and a bottle of Chandon Rose (21+). Reservations start at $225 per bay. VIP is $450 per bay. More information.

Westgate Entertainment District: There are a variety of NYE parties happening at Westgate. Bar Louie, Calico Jack's, McFadden's Glendale, Saddle Ranch, Salt Tacos Y Tequila and Whiskey Rose all have events planned. More information.

Copper Blues - Copper Meets Steam: Copper Blues will have live music, an elevated pub menu and more than 50 beers on tap to ring in 2017. Admission varies between $20 - $53.29 and includes a midnight champagne toast. More information.

Purple Rain NYE at Second Story Liquor Bar: Second Story is hosting a Prince-themed NYE party to remember the iconic singer who died this year. There are a few different packages to choose from; some include dinner, others include just the party. Tickets range between $85 and $250 per person. More information.

Modern Round: Modern Round is a virtual shooting range and cocktail lounge in Peoria. It has replica handguns that can be used to play games on large screens, including target practice, zombies, and simulated "shoot or don't shoot" scenarios. They will be open from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve. More information.