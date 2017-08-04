July restaurant closings: 8 restaurants shut their doors around the Valley

PHOENIX - Each month we take a look at the restaurants that opened and, sadly, the ones that close for one reason or another.

The Larder & The Delta - Chef Stephen Jones closed his restaurant at Desoto Central Market with the intent of reopening it in a larger space. "It was one of those things, it's now or never," Jones Chef Stephen Jones closed his restaurant at Desoto Central Market with the intent of reopening it in a larger space. "It was one of those things, it's now or never," Jones told ABC15 . He wants to stay downtown and has started to search for places. He has also set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $35,000.

Ticoz Latin Kitchen - Owner Joe Wilson said an increase in competition from new restaurants in the area and the rising cost of rent forced him to close Ticoz, a restaurant that has been in the Valley for more than 10 years. Wilson hopes to open his restaurant in Phoenix in a less competitive area.

Roscoes on 7th - After 20 years, Roscoes on 7th, a gay sports bar in Phoenix, shut its doors. The announcement was made on Facebook and did not specify a reason for the closure.

Mining Camp Restaurant - A staple in Apache Junction, the historic restaurant opened in the 1960s and has been family-run since then. On July 25, - A staple in Apache Junction, the historic restaurant opened in the 1960s and has been family-run since then. On July 25, the restaurant caught fire and burned to the ground . The fire itself remains under investigation, but Jake Whitten, the owner's grandson, said the family hopes to rebuild. A GoFundMe account was created with a goal of $9,999.

Press Coffee - The Valley coffee shop closed its cafe in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The cafe recently opened a location in downtown Phoenix and a second in Tempe.

Jimmy's of Chicago - The Italian restaurant in Gilbert announced its closure via Facebook on July 10. While no specific reason for the closure was given, the restaurant said, "We want to thank all of our great customers who have made is [sic] all worth it these last 9 years."

Senor Pancho Villa - After Nabers closed its 54th Street and Ray Road location, Mexican restaurant Senor Pancha Villa moved in. Not long after opening, the doors were locked, the patio cleared and social media pages went silent. No official reason for the closure has been given.

LiveWire - While not a restaurant, LiveWire closed at the beginning of July. The Scottsdale concert venue will be turned into a Mexican restaurant, called Casa Amigos, and a bowling alley.

