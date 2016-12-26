11 Phoenix restaurants we cannot wait to open in 2017

PHOENIX - During the second half of 2016, more than 50 restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time in Phoenix.

That included Grand Blue, a seafood concept from the founders of Pita Jungle, two popular Chicago-based pizzerias, and an underground tiki-inspired bar!

So, what can we expect in 2017? It's early, but we already have nearly a dozen eateries on our radar, including another popular Chicago deep-dish pizzeria and the launch of a new spot from Fox Restaurant Concepts.

Scroll down to check out the list and see when these eateries plan to open around the Valley.

THE HALAL GUYS

The Halal Guys is a popular Middle Eastern restaurant based in New York City. It began as a hot dog cart in 1990 and served chicken, gyro and falafel. In January, The Halal Guys are expected to open their first Arizona location in January in Tempe. It will be located at The Wedge, a restaurant-retail space, off Rural Road. Read more.

GINO'S EAST

In 2016, three big-name Chicago pizzerias announced their plans to open stand-alone restaurants in Arizona. Gino's East was one of those restaurants. The pizzeria built a 4,400-square-foot restaurant in Arcadia near 36th Street and Indian School Road. It is expected to open in January, although a specific date has not yet been set. Read more.

DOUGHBIRD

Doughbird is the newest concept from Valley restaurateur Sam Fox, of Fox Restaurant Concepts. The menu will focus on rotisserie chicken and pizza. It will be located at the Arcadia Gateway shopping center near 44th Street and Indian School Road. At last report, it is slated to open in February. Read more.

DIERKS BENTLEY'S WHISKEY ROW

Valley native and country singer Dierks Bentley will bring his gastropub and music venue to downtown Gilbert next year. The 8,000-square-foot country-themed restaurant will have a large outdoor patio with cornhole and ping-pong, a dance floor and dining area. An opening date has not been announced, but representatives say they're hoping to be open in February. Dierks has two other locations in Tempe and Scottsdale. Read more.

GALLO BLANCO CAFE Y BAR

When Gallo Blanco closed its doors at the Clarendon Hotel in 2015, it was heartbreaking for Chef Doug Robson, as well as the restaurant's loyal customer base. The good news is that Gallo Blanco is returning. Gallo Blanco 2.0 will be located within the old "American Way Market" near 10th Street and Pierce. Robson is renovating the market. No hard opening date has been set, but the goal is sometime this year. Read more.

WELCOME DINER

If you live in downtown Phoenix or consider yourself to be a foodie, chances are you've been to (or at least have heard about) Welcome Diner. It's a small restaurant housed in a 1940s Valentine Diner near 10th Street and Roosevelt. They serve sandwiches, salads and burgers and use local ingredients. They're opening a second Welcome Diner that will be located across from Gallo Blanco's new restaurant. Read more.

THE MISSION

Chef Matthew Carter's The Mission, which serves modern Latin cuisine, is opening a second location at Scottsdale Kierland. It's not known yet when it will open, but construction is underway. A "sneak peek" was shared on their Facebook page in December. Carter opened a new restaurant, Fat Ox, at the end of 2016.

SILK

Silk is a new restaurant expected to join the Valley's culinary scene in 2017. It will specialize in "modern Asian tapas." Silk is the dream of James Xie, who has worked in restaurants and now wants to own his own, according to a December announcement about the restaurant. It will be located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd. and right now is scheduled to open in fall of 2017. One interesting caveat to the announcement is that the owner started a Kickstarter hoping to raise $50,000 from the community.

TEMPE PUBLIC MARKET CAFE

Valley restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin, the man behind St. Francis, is bringing the Phoenix Public Market Cafe to Tempe. The Tempe Public Market Cafe will feature a similar menu as the Phoenix Cafe, focusing on simple and healthy sandwiches, salads, slow-cooked meats and desserts. The 3,200-square-foot restaurant will be located near Rural and Warner roads. It is scheduled to open sometime during the summer.

OCEAN POKE CO

Poke, a Hawaiian dish, became a popular food trend in 2016. That looks to continue in 2017 with the expected opening of Ocean Poke Co. The Poke-focused eatery will serve signature bowls, filled with sushi-grade fish and other toppings, as well as rolls, similar to a sushi roll. According to its website, it will be located near 36th Street and Indian School Road. It is expected to open either late February or early March.

HURTS DONUT

Hurts Donut is a gourmet donut shop that is opening a location in Tempe sometime next year. Right now, it is slated to open either in January or February, according to updates posted to its Facebook page. Other locations are open in Midwest states like Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa. The donut creations are intense: donuts topped with Twix, peanut butter cup, cookie dough, and other insane designs.