PEORIA, AZ - Update (12/20/16): The wait is over!

Chicago pizzeria Giordano's officially opened its doors on Tuesday. It is located in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix, today is the day! We are open in Arrowhead and can’t wait to serve you Chicago’s best stuffed deep dish pizza!

Original article:

For Phoenix, 2016 seems to be the year for Chicago pizza.

Two months ago, Lou Malnati's opened its first location within Uptown Plaza. On Tuesday, Gino's East revealed its plans to open a location in Arcadia.

Now, a third Chicago pizza staple plans to expand to the Grand Canyon State -- Giordano's.

Under the "Coming Soon" section of Giordanos.com, Phoenix is listed, along with Richfield, Minnesota and Las Vegas, but for Phoenix, no specific details were listed.

On Tuesday, a company spokesperson confirmed that the Chicago-based deep-dish pizzeria plans to open a restaurant in Peoria, northwest of Phoenix.

The restaurant will be located within Peoria's arts and entertainment district (P83) near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road, according to plans filed with the city.

It will take over the space once occupied by The Corner Bakery Cafe.

The restaurant will have over 5,000-square feet of interior space and is looking to add a 1,700-square foot outdoor patio.

Giordano’s menu consists of stuffed deep dish, thin crust and extra thin crust pizzas, along with pastas, salads and sandwiches. Obviously, stuffed pizza is what it is known for.

The Chicago-based pizza chain first opened in Chicago in 1974. Since then over 50 locations have opened in the Chicago area plus two in Florida and one in Indiana and Minnesota, according to its website.