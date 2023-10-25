Your problems, our solutions -- the Let Joe Know team is fighting for you!

When you buy trip insurance, you'd expect it to pay if your trip is canceled. That's why Valley consumer Dave Henning says he bought it, hoping he wouldn't have to use it when he set up a family trip to Portland, Oregon.

"We were called the night before that the flight was canceled," he says.

A December storm was to blame.

"It looked like there were no flights we could go on," said Henning.

He did get his money back from the airline, but Dave says couldn't get back more than $2,000 spent on a vacation rental he couldn't use — and his trip insurer wouldn't help.

"Their reasoning and their policy was that the plane was not damaged or broke down," he says.

So Dave contacted the Let Joe Know team.

"You kind of feel like you've been used or not treated properly," he says.

Our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team has been very busy.

Last month alone, more than 1,000 of you let me know about your issues, wanting help solving them.

Joyce in Sun City spent $475 to get into her safe and have the lock replaced. She says after paying, she never got that new lock.

When Joyce let me know, our problem solver Mary Ann took on the case.

In just four days, Joyce got a full refund.

PROBLEM SOLVED!

Patrick in Payson found his wife couldn't easily get in or out of a rental car because of a health condition.

When he couldn't get another car or a refund, he let me know and our volunteer Ellen took the case and took action.

The rental company refunded $556 "as a gesture of goodwill."

PROBLEM SOLVED!

Viewer Raymen's landscaper planted a tree in his West Valley yard.

The tree died and he let me know he couldn't get it replaced or money back.

Our team member Lavelle worked with the landscaper and Raymen got his $650 refunded.

ANOTHER PROBLEM SOLVED!

Back to Dave's canceled trip — our problem-solver Andrew let the insurer know Dave's reason for canceling was covered by their policy.

"Andrew zeroed in that it was weather-related and that was in their contract," Dave says.

That did it.

Dave got a $2,200 refund.

"I am so pleased and thankful because it's so difficult for the common man so to speak, to find those connections," Dave says.

PROBLEM SOLVED!

We can help you too.