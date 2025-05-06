Your Health Matters: Vascular & Interventional Partners

Contact Vascular & Interventional Partners

Phone: (480) 435-9100

Website: VIPInterventional.com

Vascular & Interventional Partners is transforming how the Valley approaches minimally invasive care, providing cutting-edge, image-guided treatments that help patients avoid major surgery and experience faster recovery. As a leading interventional radiology practice in Arizona, ViP offers expert care across a wide range of conditions, focusing on improving quality of life with less downtime.

With state-of-the-art offices in Scottsdale and Chandler, ViP delivers advanced procedures for vein disease, uterine fibroids, prostate enlargement, peripheral artery disease, varicoceles, knee arthritis, and more. Their fellowship-trained physicians use the latest imaging technology to perform precise, minimally invasive treatments tailored to each patient’s needs.

ViP’s patient-centered approach includes comprehensive consultations, expert diagnostic services, and customized treatment plans designed to deliver meaningful, long-lasting results. Whether it’s relieving chronic pain, improving mobility, or addressing vascular issues, ViP empowers patients with innovative options that prioritize comfort and convenience.

With a commitment to excellence, compassion, and cutting-edge care, ViP helps patients throughout the Phoenix area live healthier, more active lives, without the need for hospitalization or extended recovery.

VIP Interventional Specialists is a proud Your Health Matters sponsor.

