Global leaders urge calm after Israel strikes Iran

In a bold military move, Israel has launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting the Islamic Republic's principal nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz. The attack reportedly led to the death of the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, heightening concerns that the situation could escalate into a full-scale war between the two nations.

The airstrikes have drawn widespread condemnation from most Gulf States and Russia, emphasizing the growing global concern over the increasing volatility in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement distancing the United States from Israel's decision to carry out the attacks.

"Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense," Rubio said, adding Iran should not retaliate against U.S. interests.

European leaders also called for de-escalation, urging both sides to avoid further conflict.

As questions arise about U.S. foreknowledge of Israel's actions, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to highlight a 60-day ultimatum he issued to Iran two months ago, suggesting that Iran should have reached a deal before the deadline.

"Today is day 61," he wrote, raising speculation about the U.S.'s awareness of Israel's military plans. While Israel maintains that it acted independently, the U.S. has previously stated it had no involvement in the operation.

In an earlier post, Trump warned that future attacks could be even more severe if Iran does not comply, stating that they must negotiate "before there is nothing left."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation following the airstrikes, asserting that the decision was made out of necessity. He claimed that Iran's actions posed an imminent threat, stating, "If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year, it could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival."

Netanyahu expressed gratitude for Trump's leadership in countering Iran's nuclear ambitions, reiterating that Tehran must not be allowed to maintain a nuclear enrichment program.

With fears of retaliation looming, Iran's Supreme Leader has indicated that consequences will follow, stating on X that Israel will face a "fate" for its actions. In Israel, citizens woke up to unexpected closures across the country, with schools canceled and residents advised to remain vigilant for potential retaliatory attacks.

As the situation continues to unfold, the international community watches closely, wary of further escalation in a region already fraught with tension.